Foundation awards funds for COVID-19 efforts

RALEIGH — In light of the holiday season and of the overwhelming need for emergency funds and assistance in North Carolina communities, SECU Foundation has awarded The Salvation Army of the Carolinas with an additional $1 million for COVID-19 disaster relief efforts.

The organization will use the funding to address mounting requests from North Carolinians across the state for food, shelter, financial assistance, and other essentials — economic needs which are driven by the pandemic.

This grant, combined with a joint $2 million donation provided in April from State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) and the Foundation, brings SECU’s collective total to $3 million in aid for The Salvation Army of the Carolinas.

“The Salvation Army of the Carolinas provides essential support to citizens in need year-round, year after year. However, the grip of this dire pandemic sharply increases the demand for such services,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair.

“This grant will help deliver aid and hope, and will help sustain the mission of The Salvation Army as it responds to community needs statewide. The collaborative efforts of The Salvation Army and SECU Foundation reflect the shared philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’ We are pleased to work with The Salvation Army, and grateful for the organization’s passion and dedication to the people and communities of North Carolina.”