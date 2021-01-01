COVID-19 vaccine for those over 75 available next week

Appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Catawba County Public Health will open on Tuesday for those eligible.
Anyone over 75 years old and not part of a long-term-care setting would be eligible to be vaccinated in the next step of vaccine distribution. With that, Catawba County announced Thursday that those vaccinations could start as soon as next week.
The county’s appointment line, at 828-695-6650, will open Tuesday, Jan. 5, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from public health. For now, vaccinations are only open to medical personnel most at risk of COVID-19 exposure and people over age 75. People in nursing homes and long-term-care facilities started getting the vaccine this week.
Public health will vaccinate people with private providers or no regular medical provider. Those who are patients of the Catawba Valley Health System will be able to get vaccinated starting Jan. 11, according to public health. For information on CVHS vaccinations, call 828-326-3993.
Appointments at public health are only available to Catawba County residents. There is no cost to get the vaccine through public health right now, the release said.
When appointments are made with public health, callers will be given details on their appointment and what to bring.
The vaccine has a second dose that is given about three weeks after the first, so a second appointment will be made once the first dose is given.
Catawba County Public Health and both local hospitals are currently providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to public health.
Because the COVID-19 vaccine is still limited, the state is moving through phases of the vaccine rollout in small steps, getting it to those most at risk first. After those over age 75 are vaccinated, health care and frontline workers who are 50 and older will be eligible, followed by health care and frontline workers of any age.
As more vaccine supply becomes available, more people will be eligible.
The general public is not expected to be able to get vaccinated when they want until late spring. As people become eligible, public health will announce it, the news release said.
“We urge all Catawba County residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when the time comes,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. “This vaccine has been proven to be both safe and effective, which will help save lives and return our community back to normal.”
Case count
Catawba County saw 140 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county total at 11,641.