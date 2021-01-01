COVID-19 vaccine for those over 75 available next week

The vaccine has a second dose that is given about three weeks after the first, so a second appointment will be made once the first dose is given.

Catawba County Public Health and both local hospitals are currently providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to public health.

Because the COVID-19 vaccine is still limited, the state is moving through phases of the vaccine rollout in small steps, getting it to those most at risk first. After those over age 75 are vaccinated, health care and frontline workers who are 50 and older will be eligible, followed by health care and frontline workers of any age.

As more vaccine supply becomes available, more people will be eligible.

The general public is not expected to be able to get vaccinated when they want until late spring. As people become eligible, public health will announce it, the news release said.

“We urge all Catawba County residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 when the time comes,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. “This vaccine has been proven to be both safe and effective, which will help save lives and return our community back to normal.”

Case count