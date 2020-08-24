Letter: Where is that ‘good place’ where we honor slavery?

On Aug. 23, the Hickory Daily Record quoted Randy Isenhower, chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, responding to a petition for the removal of the Confederate soldier monument in Newton. Isenhower stated that the Confederacy is a “part of our history, good or bad,” that the statue is in a “good place,” and that the issue doesn’t warrant further discussion.

It is true that we must preserve our history, and the way to do this is by reading and listening to historians. It is not by erecting statues intended to honor those who fought to continue slavery. The size and placement of this soldier, along with the inscription stating that he fought for ‘a cause so grand,’ are meant to glorify the Confederacy, not to understand it.

Let’s not forget that “our” history includes that of Black Americans who are nowhere remembered on this historic courthouse lawn. As we look at the monument of the proud soldier, are we supposed to honor the economic system in which people are owned and traded, raped and separated from their families, tortured and killed at the whim of their owners? This is not “history, good or bad.” This is history, horrific and unthinkable. The German government treated Jews in unthinkable ways, yet we don’t see statues of Hitler or Nazi soldiers being honored in public spaces in Germany.