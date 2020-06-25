Wrecks close Interstate 40 eastbound

Two wrecks closed Interstate 40 near the 143 mile marker Thursday afternoon.
Iredell EMS, Iredell Rescue and West Iredell Fire Departments were initially sent to the eastbound lanes shortly before 6 p.m. and crews on the scene reported a serious crash in the eastbound lane and one minor injury in the wreck in the westbound lane.
EMS crews requested a helicopter to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!