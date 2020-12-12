 Skip to main content
Work on Hickory street will begin Monday
HICKORY — Drivers who use 16th Avenue NW in Hickory can expect delays as the city begins resurfacing a part of the road on Monday.

The section of the road between Fourth Street Drive NW and Sixth Street NW will be resurfaced, according to a release from the city.

It is set to start on Monday and be complete by Dec. 23, although the schedule will depend on the weather.

Flag crews will be out during the work but the city is advising drivers to choose other routes if possible while the work is being done.

