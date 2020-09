Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

VALE – The Cooksville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fundraising event beginning at 7 a.m. Sept. 19 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Road, Vale.

Chicken breasts will be sold in 40-pound packages for $45. Payment at the drive-thru event will be cash only.