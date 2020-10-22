Coca-Cola recovery continues as it grows leaner in pandemic

Coca-Cola measured gradual improvement in the third quarter as it focused on emerging leaner from the global pandemic.

Revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $8.4 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. It was far better than the 28% drop in revenue in the second quarter.

Net income was $1.7 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, fell 2% to 55 cents per share. That also outpaced analyst forecasts of 46 cents.

Coke has been decimated with the closure of arenas, restaurants, theaters and other public places where it books about half of its revenue. Soda fountains at such venues normally make up 30% of Coke's U.S. sales, for example.

The company has been making up for some of that damage as people buy more beverages, like orange juice, at home.

So far this month, sales based on unit cases are seeing single-digit declines compared to last year; in April, those sales were down 25%.

Coke cautioned that some markets are doing better than others. The company saw sales improve in India, Brazil and Japan in the third quarter, for example, but Mexico's recovery has been below expectations. In the U.S., sales at convenience stores ticked upward after a slump.