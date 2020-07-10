McDowell deputies arrest Hickory woman in drug case

A Hickory woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop by a McDowell deputy.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Amanda Danielle Forth, 29, address listed as Rogers Road in Hickory, with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, while patrolling on U.S. 70 East in Nebo, Deputy Steven McPeters stopped a vehicle because of multiple traffic violations. Watson talked to the passenger of the car, identified as Forth, and located 1.75 grams of methamphetamine and 2 ½ Percocet tablets.
After further investigation, Forth was arrested on Wednesday, July 1.
Forth got a $5,000 bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!