Iron Station man taken to hospital following shooting in Long VIew; no arrests in case

An Iron Station man was taken to a hospital Thursday evening in Hickory following a shooting in Long View.

Woodrew Schincke, 20, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital following the shooting in the 1400 block of 23rd Street SW in Long View. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A reporter on the scene of the shooting said the victim was alert and talking when loaded into the ambulance.

Long View Police are investigating the shooting.

A police report lists no arrests but does list some pending charges, including home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Hickory police officers also responded to the shooting call Thursday evening.

Iron Station is a community in Lincoln County.