Grant enables free Wi-Fi access at 7 locations

• Hickory Soup Kitchen — 110 Second St. Place, SE, Hickory, NC 28602

• Nu Dimensions — 2830 12th Ave., SE, Hickory, NC 28602 outside the Ross Centre

• Nu Dimensions — 841 S Center St., Hickory, NC 28602

• Plaza Latina — 1901 Northwest Blvd., Newton, NC 28658

• Town of Catawba — 102 First St., NW, Catawba, NC 28609 at the Veterans Garden

To gain access to the network, people may visit the parking lot at any of the seven sites and pull up the Wi-Fi settings on their smartphone or device. When the "Wi-Fi for All" option appears, they should select it to log on. Users will also need to click "OK" on a landing page, but no password is needed.

If a person does not have a device to use, the Catawba County Library can lend tablets and laptops to residents 18 and older with a valid library card. The NC CARES grant also permitted the library to purchase 53 Samsung tablets to empower people and help them discover new opportunities. Visit any library branch for assistance borrowing the technology that best meets your family’s needs.