Unifour Foundation Endowment awards grants

• Western Piedmont Symphony Inc. for the Support the Symphony! Program

Grants totaling $18,500 were made to the following organizations to support education and early childhood development:

Catawba County Hispanic Ministry Inc., “Centro Latino” for the Abriendo Puertas: Opening Doors for Latino Students program

• Catawba Science Center for the Portal To Science program

• Hickory Museum of Art for the Suffrage program

• Outreach Center for the W.O.W. (Wishes, Opportunties, and Wonders) program

Jamie Treadaway, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Unifour Foundation. “We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” he said. “We are grateful to the many members of our community that have supported our work.”

For more information, visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.

The Unifour Foundation is one of 71 endowments that make up the Catawba Valley Community Foundation. The Unifour Foundation promotes general welfare among citizens in the four counties that comprise the Unifour area: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba.