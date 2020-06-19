Online workshops focus on money management, credit

NEWTON – To help people feel more in control of their finances and boost their budgeting skills, the Catawba County Library is partnering with Operation HOPE, Inc. to host two online workshops on money management and the smart use of credit.
The free sessions will be presented by financial well-being coach Rita Purvis and will take place as Zoom meetings. People who are interested may sign up for a session on Tuesday, June 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. or on Thursday, June 25 from 10-11:30 a.m. Registration is required. Call 828-409-8554 or email rita.purvis@operationhope.org for details.
In the "Focus on Your Future" workshops, Purvis will share expert tips on credit and money management and provide guidance on topics like making a budget, reading a credit report, and improving a credit score. She contends that helping people get a better grasp on their finances allows them to achieve more long-term stability for themselves and for their families.
Operation HOPE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education to both youth and adults.
Operation HOPE also provides instruction about home ownership, small business development, youth job skills training, employee financial wellness, and more. For details, visit https://operationhope.org/.
For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.
