Letter: Clements was faithful servant of community and cause

Hickory just lost its kindest angel — Ms. Rebecca Langford Clements.

A faithful servant of community and cause, Ms. Clements recently passed away leaving tales of good deeds rippling across town.

I met Ms. Clements while volunteering at 31 Thrift, the nonprofit thrift store of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry. She was a retail assistant. I watched in quiet admiration as she would direct customers, some of whom were very impatient, with a calm smile.

Said John Featherstone, director of 31 Thrift, of Rebecca, “She’s one of the few persons I know who has worked a cash register and never became cross.”

Appointed to Hickory Public Housing Authority’s board, Ms. Clements knew of others’ needs and worked to help them.

Last year, I personally needed help getting around for a civic cause, and Ms. Clements volunteered to transport me with a smile. No question or return for self asked.

That was her greatest gift — a sincere smile. No one questioned it. Because it was real. Rebecca was real. And she always will be real to those who remember her smile. RIP, Rebecca!

Aaron Kohrs

Kohrs is the mobility manager for Greenway Public Transportation in Hickory.