Exodus Homes Angel Tree Program helps children

HICKORY — Exodus Homes residents and others were working hard earlier this week to prepare Christmas gifts for pick-up or delivery to children on behalf of their incarcerated parents who submitted applications in the Exodus Homes Angel Tree Program.

As of Wednesday, they had raised $16,000 for this purpose and had given 400 gifts, with more on the way.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown sent applications for gifts from the inmates of Catawba County Detention Facility on Wednesday, and those were being purchased, wrapped and prepared for pick-up and delivery as of that evening.

Each gift includes a message from the incarcerated parent to the child receiving the gift such as "I love you so much son. Hope all your dreams come true. Love, Daddy" or "Merry Christmas. I love you forever and always Love, Mom".

Most residents of Exodus Homes have been incarcerated themselves in the past and welcome an opportunity to give back by volunteering in the Angel Tree Program. Recently certified Peer Support Specialist John Ferguson says "It inspires me to help people. I'm not selfish like I used to be. Doing things like this helps bring out the best in me."