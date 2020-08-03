Crawdads Corner: Women leaders are inspiring future talent

This week I wanted to share my experience with the Minor League Baseball initiative called Women in Baseball Leaders Inspiring Future Talent Mentorship Program (LIFT).
LIFT was created to “build continuous lines of communication and support for female professionals in Minor League Baseball, develop the next generation of women executives and continue to retain quality professionals in the industry.” Their mission and purpose resonated with me, so I decided to apply for the 2020 program to be able to learn and grow in my position here at the Crawdads.
My journey with LIFT began last September when they sent out an online application to be a part of this year’s program. I filled out a questionnaire about my career goals, experience, and what I envisioned getting out of the program. Since I had just finished my third season in MiLB, I would be a mentee while women who had at least four years in the industry are the mentors. Everyone’s answers on the application are reviewed by a committee made up of executives and influential women in MiLB. Mentees are matched up with mentors. The pairs are together throughout the 2020 season and have weekly conversations with each other about things going on in MiLB and anything else that they want to discuss. LIFT also puts on two calls a month for all women in the program to discuss different topics from sales to marketing. This year, focus has obviously shifted in the conversations to how we are all dealing with a year without a minor league season.
About a month after I applied, I got the good news that I had been accepted and would be joining the program in 2020. I had no idea what to expect but I was so excited to jump in and get started. The first step was to send in a little more information about myself and topics I would like discussed in the program-wide calls. Some of the things I was interested in hearing about were how others manage their work/life balance, customer service skills, and professional development. Since the program began in January, I have learned so much from these amazing women and I know the things I have been able to take from these conversations will go miles in my career.
Aside from the group calls, the other big piece of LIFT is the mentor and mentee relationship. After I got accepted, I was anxious to find out who my mentor would be. I knew I would be paired with the right person for me, but it was still nerve racking waiting to get the email introducing us. It wasn’t until around Thanksgiving that I learned who the committee had matched me up with: Maggie Freeborn, the Director of Business Development for the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double A Affiliate of the Houston Astros.
Shortly after that, Maggie and I had our first call and I knew we were going to be friends for life. We have so much in common, especially baseball, and we talk almost every day.
Our conversations aren’t always about work. We talk about our families and normal stuff that goes on in our everyday lives. No one would have ever guessed that our seasons would be cancelled because of the pandemic, so it has been great to have Maggie to walk through the unknowns with me. Before the season was officially cancelled, we would text each other daily with a “have you heard anything?” We were on the edge of our seats waiting to learn about the status of our season.
I would like to give a quick shoutout to Maggie because I know she is going to read this. Thank you for always being there for me at all hours of the day. I know we have only known each other for less than a year and have never met in person but you are a great friend and I can’t wait to come to Corpus Christi to meet you and your family.
I have been blessed to be a part of this program and will carry the information I've learned through it for the rest of my career.
Kristen Buynar is a Group Sales Executives with the Hickory Crawdads minor league baseball team.
