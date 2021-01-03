Column: High-end retail has changed as consumers seek value above status

Or so it seemed to me.

I decided to ask some people who have first-hand knowledge of Hickory’s retail scene if luxury goods are harder to sell now than they were 20 years ago, and if so, why. Some of their answers were surprising.

Ben Belton, owner of Benjamin’s and Libba’s clothing store in Viewmont, which closed last spring after 36 years, said fashion and shopping habits are forever changing, but the desire for quality and service never goes away.

“You just have to adjust to what the market is at the time,” said Belton, whose flagship Benjamin’s in Morganton is still going strong after 43 years.

“We had intended to relocate the Hickory store to another location, but then COVID-19 came along and as a non-essential business we were forced to shut down,” Belton said.

“We didn’t know how long we’d be shut down, so what began as a moving sale turned into a closing sale. A lot of Hickory customers have followed us to Morganton, which goes to show that fashion has become a regional market more than just a local market.”

Lori Green, manager of Bisanar Company Jewelers on Union Square, said a move toward regionalism has impacted the luxury jewelry market as well.