Column: High-end retail has changed as consumers seek value above status

One of the things that struck me about Hickory when I moved here in late 1979 was the apparent wealth of some of its residents.
I had grown up in a middle-class family in Raleigh, largely unconcerned with who wore this brand of shirt or drove that model of car. During my college years at East Carolina University in the mid-1970s, it would have been social suicide among my crowd for anyone to pay much attention to so-called status symbols.
After ECU, I entered adulthood as a reporter at the News-Argus in Goldsboro, an eastern North Carolina city that is best known — depending on one’s point of view —as the home of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base or Wilber’s Barbecue. At least in those days, the height of Goldsboro’s fashion scene was Belk at Berkeley Mall, and the most sought-after vehicles were the muscle cars that off-duty airmen raced up and down Berkeley Boulevard.
Arriving in Hickory at age 24, I soon noticed how many luxury cars were traveling local roads, especially near my first apartment at Fox Ridge in the Viewmont neighborhood. At times it seemed like every other car that passed was a Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Cadillac, with an occasional Porsche thrown in the mix. I also took note of the stylish — and expensive-looking — clothing and accessories that many folks were wearing, and not just on special occasions. At first I wasn’t sure what I had stepped into.
After a few months and a variety of assignments at the Hickory Daily Record, it became clear to me that for many years Hickory had boasted a booming manufacturing sector that had made some people — including whole families — quite a bit of money. On the heels of that money there naturally came opportunities to spend it locally on luxury items: homes, cars, clothing, jewelry, artwork, you name it.
During the 1980s and ‘90s, I took it for granted that Hickory was a relatively wealthy city. It seemed only natural that Hickory would have its own Mercedes, BMW and Cadillac dealerships; that downtown would be home to such fine stores as The Bisanar Company Jewelers and West-Deal Company; and practically within walking distance of one another in Viewmont would be Brown-Shedd, Whittemores, Benjamin’s and Libbas’s, John Carroll Boutique, Elva Shuford Shop and other high-end retailers.
Then came the 2000s, the loss of thousands of area manufacturing jobs, and two major recessions. Hickory’s retail landscape began to change. At the end of the year 2000, West-Deal Company was having a going-out-of-business sale, with its men’s suits, shoes and outerwear discounted 75 percent and more. Other luxury stores, as well as the Mercedes franchise, closed or moved elsewhere. And while some high-end stores survived, and a few new ones opened, far more pervasive was the onslaught of discount stores and consignment shops. The COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse.
Or so it seemed to me.
I decided to ask some people who have first-hand knowledge of Hickory’s retail scene if luxury goods are harder to sell now than they were 20 years ago, and if so, why. Some of their answers were surprising.
Ben Belton, owner of Benjamin’s and Libba’s clothing store in Viewmont, which closed last spring after 36 years, said fashion and shopping habits are forever changing, but the desire for quality and service never goes away.
“You just have to adjust to what the market is at the time,” said Belton, whose flagship Benjamin’s in Morganton is still going strong after 43 years.
“We had intended to relocate the Hickory store to another location, but then COVID-19 came along and as a non-essential business we were forced to shut down,” Belton said.
“We didn’t know how long we’d be shut down, so what began as a moving sale turned into a closing sale. A lot of Hickory customers have followed us to Morganton, which goes to show that fashion has become a regional market more than just a local market.”
Lori Green, manager of Bisanar Company Jewelers on Union Square, said a move toward regionalism has impacted the luxury jewelry market as well.
Bisanar lost Rolex, David Yurman and some other exclusive lines to "boutique" stores in cities like Charlotte and Winston-Salem not because there was no demand for them in Hickory but because there is a much larger market for them in bigger cities, Green said.
Another challenge, she said is posed by online retailers like Diamonds Direct.
“Times have definitely changed, but we still have our customers,” Green said. “The desire is still there, both for luxury and for service. But it’s now up to us to keep our market in front of people. Every day is a new day.”
Benny Yount, president of Paramount Automotive Group, said that when Hickory lost its Mercedes and BMW franchises about a decade ago, it left a vacuum.
“But a lot of that vacuum has been filled,” said Yount, whose Hickory-area franchises include Hyundai, Kia, Ford, Volkswagen, Genesis, Porsche and Volvo. Paramount’s franchises in Greensboro and Charlotte include Aston Martin, Ferrari and Bentley.
“We have products that are at the top of the food chain, and those buyers are still here,” Yount said.
“But we’re also seeing tremendous market growth among buyers who are looking for value rather than status. The Kia Telluride for example. Fully loaded it’s in the low 40s. And it’s the hottest vehicle in the market right now. And that’s because of value.”
Meredith Ross, co-owner of The Hickory Tree furniture consignment shop, has worked to spearhead a renaissance of sorts among consignment store owners in Hickory’s Old Lenoir Road area. She said many people are indeed focused on value today, and that there are other reasons consignment stores are doing brisk business.
“The trend toward consignment is at least partially rooted in a trend toward environmentally friendly options,” Ross said.
“If there is still life in a piece of clothing or furniture, people are not throwing it away. Americans are becoming less wasteful.”
And more thrifty, said Taylor Dellinger, senior data analyst with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
Dellinger said the rise of discount retailers in the Hickory area during the last two decades is undeniable.
“With two recessions and the resulting higher unemployment, people naturally care more about how they spend their dollars,” Dellinger said.
“People want bargains, and they are finding them at discount retailers like Dollar General, Bargain Hunt, Ollie’s, Marshalls and Home Goods. That market continues to grow.”
All considered, it appears that Hickory’s luxury retail market has changed quite a bit during the last 20 years, partly because of economics, partly because of demographics, and largely because of shifts in technology and tastes. These days it often seems like high-tech equals high-status.
In any case, the luxury market is still there, and not likely to go anywhere.
“We’re not a commodity business,” Benjamin’s Belton said.