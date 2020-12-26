Christmas Bureau helps more than 660 families

HICKORY — Because of the pandemic, it may have looked a little different, and it may have run a little different, but the Catawba County Christmas Bureau continued its mission in 2020 of helping families in need during the holidays.

This year that meant helping 667 families representing 1,458 children ages 12 and younger and 373 teens ages 13-18.

The Christmas Bureau is an annual collaborative effort by dozens of local organizations along with nearly 100 volunteers who pool their resources to provide toys, clothing, food cards and coats to children and teenagers during the Christmas season.

To ensure social distancing, the event was held at the Hickory Metro Convention Center on Dec. 14 and 15 as a drive-thru for families.

“I think the new system worked great considering all things 2020,” The Salvation Army in Hickory’s Maj. Rebecca Trayler said. She organized and oversaw the new distribution system this year. “It was pretty much created out of necessity but was well received.”

Richard Barber said this was the first time his family, which includes seven children, reached out for help from the Christmas Bureau.