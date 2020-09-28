Annual Castle of Cans food drive goes virtual

HICKORY — For more than 20 years, collecting cans of food to replenish local food banks and feed the hungry in the community has been taking place in the fall. Hickory's Oktoberfest Castle of Cans annual food drive will soon be underway, and will look different this year.
It will temporarily shift to a virtual fundraising campaign, from Oct. 1-31, to be able to purchase the needed food for local agencies through Second Harvest Food Bank. For every $5 collected in the virtual campaign, Second Harvest can typically distribute 35 pounds of food
The countywide canned food campaign provides added supplies to soup kitchens and agencies that help families in need in area communities, and the need is greater than ever this year. This year’s virtual campaign goal of $5,000 will provide the equivalent of 35,000 pounds of food and be tailored to meet the needs of eight local recipient agencies.
Food Lion is again providing its support by donating 5,000 pounds of canned goods to the Oktoberfest Castle of Cans campaign through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative.
Schools, businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to create their own fund drive page within the Castle of Cans team. Each team will get a custom link once they create a page that can be shared within their network of supporters via email or social media. Click "join the team" and follow the easy instructions by visiting the Castle of Cans page or donate directly on the page: https://p2p.onecause.com/shmetrolina2020/team/castle-of-cans
Purchased food will be distributed to the following agencies: The Corner Table of Newton, Eastern Catawba County Cooperative Christian Ministries, Exodus Homes, The Family Care Center, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries, The Hickory Soup Kitchen, The Salvation Army, and Second Harvest Food Bank.
For information about the Castle of Cans, contact Carleen Crawford at 828-781-0845 or Amy Ogle at 828-322-1121.
