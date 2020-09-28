Annual Castle of Cans food drive goes virtual

HICKORY — For more than 20 years, collecting cans of food to replenish local food banks and feed the hungry in the community has been taking place in the fall. Hickory's Oktoberfest Castle of Cans annual food drive will soon be underway, and will look different this year.

It will temporarily shift to a virtual fundraising campaign, from Oct. 1-31, to be able to purchase the needed food for local agencies through Second Harvest Food Bank. For every $5 collected in the virtual campaign, Second Harvest can typically distribute 35 pounds of food

The countywide canned food campaign provides added supplies to soup kitchens and agencies that help families in need in area communities, and the need is greater than ever this year. This year’s virtual campaign goal of $5,000 will provide the equivalent of 35,000 pounds of food and be tailored to meet the needs of eight local recipient agencies.

Food Lion is again providing its support by donating 5,000 pounds of canned goods to the Oktoberfest Castle of Cans campaign through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief initiative.