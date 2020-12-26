Hickory church observes Advent season

HICKORY — First Presbyterian Church in Hickory created different ways to bring joy to its members during this challenging Advent season.

Since there are no in-person events at the church at this time, its annual angel tree helping children and families from Catawba County Department of Social Services and Oakwood Elementary was online. Members were able to select a child or family virtually, and the participation was better than ever.

FPC continued its drive-thru pickup of Wednesday night suppers through Advent. They will resume on Jan. 13. In addition to picking up meals prepared by Chef Matt Parker, members were able to pick up craft and activity bags each Wednesday for elementary children as well as family movie kits. These kits included discussion guides for movies such as "Elf," "The Star," and "It’s a Wonderful Life" as well as a bag of Carolina Theater popcorn for each family member. Santa Claus even made an appearance and helped distribute candy canes on Dec. 16. Wednesday night offerings also included a weekly online Vespers service.