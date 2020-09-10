Meditation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Hickory and Catawba Good Folks,

I write to you this week to say “thank you." Thank you for the way you responded to our giving supplies to Lake Charles, LA last week. We sent a trailer full of supplies on Tuesday and we delivered over 7,000 pounds to our brothers and sisters in need, so thank you for your caring and sharing for others. I promise not to make big asks like that all the time but there was a real need and you stepped up and made that happen. Thank you.

I am reminded at times that sometimes the two words we don’t hear or say often enough are the words “thank you.” When my mom and dad raised us kids in the mountains of Western North Carolina, they tried to impress upon my brothers and sister and I the need to be grateful and to use the words "thank you."

Now I confess that it took me a long time to get the lesson down in my mind and in my words, but I have seen it first hand what a difference it really makes. I am reminded of a story of my great parenting skills when I taught my son Zack how to cut the grass. Zack was about 12 years old and he wanted to make some money and I told him I would pay him $10 to cut the grass. To Zack that sounded like $1 million, and he agreed. I showed him how to care for the mower and put the gas in and how to cut the grass, and left him and went inside the house.