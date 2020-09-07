 Skip to main content
Valdese gallery features display of animal portraits
VALDESE — On display through Sept. 29 at New Window Gallery is "Animal Portraits II Drawings by Rose Tripoli Mueller."

Rose Mueller, along with her husband Will, are founding members of New Window Gallery, which is now in its fifth year. Rose Mueller, a well-known ceramic artist, is a Southern Highland Guild member. She is known for her original cat paintings, clay work and sculpted flowers. For several years, her focus has been animal portraits.

New Window Gallery is at 150 Main Street West in Valdese. It is part of the Play It Again Records Building. For more information, call 828-874-1800.

