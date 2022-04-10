Town of Granite Falls honored with statewide awards

GRANITE FALLS — Eighteen public power communities across the state received 2021 ElectriCities Public Power Awards of Excellence. The awards align with ElectriCities’ strategic priorities and recognize exceptional performance by communities that share and recognize these Public Power priorities.

The Town of Granite Falls received the Value of Public Power, Continuous Improvement, Wholesale Power Cost, and Workforce Planning and Development awards.

The value of public power award highlights communities that communicate the value of electric system ownership to key stakeholders.

The continuous improvement award recognizes cities and towns that constantly review and enhance all aspects of public power while focusing on cost reduction and increased efficiencies in current and future operations.

The wholesale power cost award recognizes communities that provide competitive and stable wholesale electric rates that meet the power supply need of Power Agency Members.

The workforce planning and development award honors communities that promote a workforce plan to attract, develop and retain the necessary human talent to provide safe, reliable power and lead public power forward.

“The commitment and dedication North Carolina’s public power providers demonstrate to their communities is always impressive,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “I’m proud of these award winners for continuing to find ways to deliver better service and more value to the communities they serve while meeting the challenges of the past few years head-on.”

“I’m proud of our Town Electric Department employees’ commitment to providing safe, reliable, and affordable power to our community. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering dedication and the pride they take in doing exceptional work,” said Jerry Church, Town Manager of the Town of Granite Falls.