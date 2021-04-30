Top 10 Nurses: Rebecca Smith

Age?

60

Where do you work and live?

Caldwell UNC Health Care vice president, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. I live in Morganton.

Family?

I’m married to a wonderful man and he is retired and we have one beautiful daughter and two grandchildren. Our little granddaughter will soon be 5 and our grandson will be 1.

What path led you to become a nurse? When I was younger I worked for a physician, a surgeon. I did his front office work and his nurse worked with him in the back and she got to do all the really cool procedures with him. I used to beg him to let me come back there and let him work with him. I would clean up after the patients, clean equipment, anything.

He was really encouraging to me, he was like, “You’ve got to become a nurse.” So I made those sacrifices and went to school. It changed my life.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic ? I think the biggest challenge has been trying to keep my staff balanced. It’s been so hard, and nobody can understand unless you are in it working. I’ll never forget the stories ICU staff tell me.