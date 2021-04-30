Top 10 Nurses: Melanie Rooks

Age? 51

Where do you work and live? I work

for Catawba County Public Health as a school nurse at St. Stephens Elementary School and supervise several nurses at other schools. I live in Hickory.

Family?

I am married to Keith Rooks and we have four children and two grandchildren. We especially enjoy traveling and spending time with family.

What path led you to become a nurse? I have always had an interest in nursing and went straight to nursing school after high school. I attended Western Piedmont Community College and then received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Appalachian State University.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? With COVID-19 being a new disease that spread across the globe very quickly, one of the biggest challenges has been keeping up with rapidly changing information, especially as we continue to learn more about the disease and how to best prevent its spread.