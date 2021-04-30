Top 10 Nurses: Jennifer Jones

Age:

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? This pandemic has been a very heartbreaking time. I have always worked at Valley Nursing Center so that’s almost 13 years. I have seen a lot over the years with my patients. We shut the nursing home down March a year ago to visitors. It has been very hard for staff and patients. At the end of the day we get to go home to our families and hug and kiss on them. They don’t. They are there all alone except for us. Some of them see us just like their families. We watched them visit through a window. Some of the patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia just can’t understand why their families can’t come in and hug them. When COVID hit our building in December it was a whole new challenge. I was assigned the COVID Unit. I watched patients I had taken care of for years gone in a matter of days with this terrible virus. Families camping outside windows to watch their loved ones pass because of the strict rules the governor has set. We went in for 12-hour shifts that were never over after 12 hours. We were covered from head to toe in PPE. Drenched in sweat by the end. Didn’t want to go out to get drink or use the bathroom because of all that was involved just to leave the unit and the fear that something would happen the second we stepped off. They could be OK one day and the next not. I left most days with tears in my eyes. Cried in the shower for all the heartbreak I was seeing. No one will understand what healthcare has gone through this last year. It has been the most challenging thing ever but I would not change what I do for nothing.