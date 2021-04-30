Top 10 Nurses: Jennifer Jones

Age:
35
Family: I have two kids. A daughter, 14, and son, 10. I also have a fiancé.
Where do you work and live? I work at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville. I live in Bethlehem. I grew up here in Alexander County.
What path led you to become nurse? I honestly didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated high school. I started working in a furniture plant and quickly realized I did not want to do that the rest of my life. My sister became a CNA. I thought you know that’s a short course so I’ll take it and see what I think. I got in there and realized how much I love taking care of people. I worked as a CNA for seven years before I became a nurse.
What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? This pandemic has been a very heartbreaking time. I have always worked at Valley Nursing Center so that’s almost 13 years. I have seen a lot over the years with my patients. We shut the nursing home down March a year ago to visitors. It has been very hard for staff and patients. At the end of the day we get to go home to our families and hug and kiss on them. They don’t. They are there all alone except for us. Some of them see us just like their families. We watched them visit through a window. Some of the patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia just can’t understand why their families can’t come in and hug them. When COVID hit our building in December it was a whole new challenge. I was assigned the COVID Unit. I watched patients I had taken care of for years gone in a matter of days with this terrible virus. Families camping outside windows to watch their loved ones pass because of the strict rules the governor has set. We went in for 12-hour shifts that were never over after 12 hours. We were covered from head to toe in PPE. Drenched in sweat by the end. Didn’t want to go out to get drink or use the bathroom because of all that was involved just to leave the unit and the fear that something would happen the second we stepped off. They could be OK one day and the next not. I left most days with tears in my eyes. Cried in the shower for all the heartbreak I was seeing. No one will understand what healthcare has gone through this last year. It has been the most challenging thing ever but I would not change what I do for nothing.
Who or what inspires you to care for others?
At the end of the day the feeling I get when I leave work and I know I have helped my rehab patient get a little better so they can return home or I have kept my dying patient comfortable for their last time in earth I know I am where God wants me. I absolutely love being a nurse even on the worst days. My passion is to help people. Looking back I have always been this way and just didn’t realize it. I hope the pandemic has not scared young people away from healthcare. It is a very rewarding career in the end.