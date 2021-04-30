Top 10 Nurses: Georgette Sentell

Age:

51

Family:

Husband, Donnie Sentell, and son, Lucas Sentell.

Where do you work and live? UNC Caldwell Memorial Hospital and Granite Falls.

What path led you to become a nurse? I was pregnant with my son and there were some complications. We had some good things happen and bad things happen and I wanted to go into the medical field so I could be one of the good things.

When I was pregnant they told use that he (Lucas) was probably going to have some deficits and born with disabilities. We had healthcare providers that told us there was nothing they could do. Really just rude.

Dr. Glaser, he had wonderful bedside manner, called me at home, very comforting, just a wonderful person and doctor ... it made me want to be that kind of person.

Lucas arrived and he did have to have surgery, but he is wonderful. Doesn’t have any kind of deficits. Smart, actually too smart.

I just wanted to be that kind of caregiver. I don’t want to give false hope, but I do want to give people hope.