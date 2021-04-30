Top 10 Nurses: Georgette Sentell

Age:
51
Family:
Husband, Donnie Sentell, and son, Lucas Sentell.
Where do you work and live? UNC Caldwell Memorial Hospital and Granite Falls.
What path led you to become a nurse? I was pregnant with my son and there were some complications. We had some good things happen and bad things happen and I wanted to go into the medical field so I could be one of the good things.
When I was pregnant they told use that he (Lucas) was probably going to have some deficits and born with disabilities. We had healthcare providers that told us there was nothing they could do. Really just rude.
Dr. Glaser, he had wonderful bedside manner, called me at home, very comforting, just a wonderful person and doctor ... it made me want to be that kind of person.
Lucas arrived and he did have to have surgery, but he is wonderful. Doesn’t have any kind of deficits. Smart, actually too smart.
I just wanted to be that kind of caregiver. I don’t want to give false hope, but I do want to give people hope.
What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? I think the families not being able to see their loved ones and the patients wanting to see their families. That’s hard to comfort them. It’s hard for people to understand what it takes for us to care for them.
We just come home and we crash and cry, and now it’s starting to come up again. We are getting more COVID patients. It’s hard.
Who or what inspires you to care for others?My parents and the patients that I see. They are mostly older patients and they tend to have dementia or a similar diagnosis. I want to care for them and I want them to not be scared. I want them to have the easiest care, to be comfortable and to not be afraid. My patients are my family.
The people that I work with are really good. It’s not just one person. You have to have good people to work with. If you don’t have a team you don’t have anything.