Top 10 Nurses: Cathy Quigley

Age?
54
Family? I have two children. My daughter is also a nurse at Caldwell UNC Health Care and my son lives in New York. My parents live in Bethlehem.
Where do you work and live? I work at Caldwell UNC Health Care as an ICU nurse. I live in Bethlehem.
What path led you to become a nurse? Years ago, many years ago, I used to take care of grandma on Sundays, when everybody else went to church. I was 14 or 15. And that was my first geriatric patient. After that, I always had an interest in nursing. It’s very rewarding work.
What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? For me, one of the hardest parts was not being able to take care of my patients’ families. When we have critically ill patients sometimes we reach a point where there isn’t anything we can do for them, that’s when we take care of our families and help them with the grieving process, and that helps us too. It hurts us too when we lose patients, we grieve the loss as well.
So during COVID we did not have the families here and even when they were here it was very few of them. For me, the hardest part was not being able to care for the families the way we do. I couldn’t help my families, I didn’t have access to my families.
Our hearts were very heavy during that time for a number of reasons but the largest for me was not having access to the families.
Who or what inspires you to care for others? I like the reward that I get from it, in that it’s kind of for selfish reasons. It’s not always what we can do for them but the feedback I gain from taking care of others, it’s what drives me to do more. It’s not so much what the patients get but what I get as an individual.
It gives me purpose. It gives me purpose whether I’m working at work or even at home taking care of others gives me.
I also like the science aspect of nursing. I enjoy the disease process and putting the pieces of the puzzle together, figuring out what all the symptoms are and then bringing that to a conclusion.
It’s also the education. I enjoy the education aspect of nursing as well, educating the patients, their families and even the new nurses. I’m really looking forward to those new nurses that are coming in that didn’t run away from nursing school because of the pandemic.