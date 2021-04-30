Top 10 Nurses: Carolyn Thompson

Age?

I am 59.

Family?

I am married to Dirk M. Thompson. We own Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary in Hickory and are the proud parents of two beautiful children, Ariel and Malcolm, and a fur child Acee.

Where do you work and live? Work Catawba Valley Medical Center. Live in Hickory, NC.

What path led you to become a nurse? Even as a little girl, I have always had a heart for caring and nurturing others. My passion for most of my life has been the care of the poor and less fortunate and for those who did not have a voice.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic? Initially the greatest challenge for me was not feeling connected to the community and the people I had served for more than 20 years. It was difficult not being able to check in on the most fragile community members. Then the challenge shifted to ensuring everyone who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination received one. This involved providing education virtually and via phone to help alleviate the fears associated with receiving the vaccine.

Who or what inspires you to care for others? God alone! You really have to have a heart and a desire to be a servant of the people and for me this desire comes from God. He helps me to keep going even when I get tired. The biggest prize will come later after the entire task is complete.