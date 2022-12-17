Tags
Patrol vehicles with the Hickory Police Department and Catawba County Sheriff’s Office were spotted at Duke Energy substations in the Hickory …
Catawba Valley Community College laid off 27 employees in the past week, due to what school officials said is decreased enrollment and a budge…
Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
A Hickory man has been charged in a shooting that seriously injured a 25-year-old on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the New…
The Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) and Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC) recently released their all-conference lists for the 2022 h…
A homicide victim whose body was found in Conover was identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said Frida…
The first time was the charm once again at the Catawba County United Way and Paramount Kia car giveaway on Thursday.
A pickup truck overturned in a two-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 321 near the N.C. Highway 10 exit.
Lanora Evans clutched a framed photo of her daughter, India Kynar Rice, as she spoke about the pain she has endured since her daughter’s death.
This year I considered another pilgrimage to McAdenville or Tanglewood, but Saturday evening we opted to avoid the lines and stay local. We dr…
