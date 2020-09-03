The mood-boosting properties of destruction

“Yes,” I said. Additional details on that are for another column.

I wasn’t looking forward to a trip to the dump. It’s a confusing place. When I was a child and took weekly trips there with my dad, it was a wonderful place, perpetually on fire and teeming with people who were either there to shoot rats or sort through the few piles of garbage that were not on fire to find treasures.

I once saw a guy shut off a bulldozer, climb out on the tread, turn his back, relieve himself, climb back into the seat and return to pushing fiery garbage.

“That’s the job I want,” young Scott thought.

Then came stricter regulations — the rats and I aren’t arguing tougher rules weren’t needed — and the fires were extinguished. The dump became a sanitary landfill and then a transfer station for a much bigger landfill far away.

When I go there now, I always seem to violate some protocol, whether crossing the scales wrong or putting refuse in a pile meant for other refuse.

High-Tech Sam and I got vague directions from the attendant at the bottom of the hill, bumped along, took a left at the pallet stack and found ourselves in a wide, flat area filled with broken appliances bound for a recycling center.