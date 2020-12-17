Terror under the tree — 2020 edition

As a child of the ’70s who grew up gnawing on lead-painted building blocks, tossing metal-tipped lawn darts and participating in BB gun shootouts, I look forward each Christmas to the newest list of most-dangerous toys.
It allows me to look back nostalgically through rose-colored glasses (thankfully with both eyes after several near BB misses) and say: “Dangerous? They sure don’t make ’em like they used to.”
For 48 years, the advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released its “worst toy” list for the holiday season.
WATCH “has tackled the issue of dangerous toys in the hope of bringing about change and reducing injuries to children,” the group said in November news release. “Nonetheless, dangerous toys remain on store shelves, in catalogs and on e-tailers’ websites.”
This year, when we can be in a toy store beside a yahoo without a mask one day and be in a hospital bed with tubes in our noses the next, let’s see what deadly items are listed, along with my personal fun ratings. The ratings range from one star (“Why in the world would grandma buy that?”) to five stars (“WHAT? YES! YES! WHOOO!”)
- Calico Critters Nursery Friends: These appear to be cute “critters” for children ages 3 and up. WATCH says the package includes small parts, such as a pacifier for a critter, that are choking hazards.
Scott’s fun rating: One star. Sticking a pacifier in a sheep’s mouth doesn’t exactly scream hours of fun.
- Missile Launcher: WATCH says children are advised to launch a missile with a slingshot and “watch it soar ... up to 75 ft!” The warnings make no mention of potential eye or facial injuries, according to WATCH.
Scott’s Fun Rating: Four stars. I mean, come on, 75 feet? I bet with enough practice I could knock a pacifier out of a sheep’s mouth with one of those.
- Marvel Avenger Vibranium Power FX Claw: Ridged, plastic claws inspired by superhero Black Panther. They are dangerous, says WATCH.
Scott’s fun rating: Three stars. But, they can earn an extra star if paired with …
- WWE Jumbo Superstar Fists: Gloves that give children wrestler fists.
Scott’s Fun Rating: Three stars on their own, four stars when paired with Vibranium Power FX Claws. “Two children enter the octagon, but only one will emerge victorious.”
- Gloria Owl: A plush bird sold for babies that WATCH says sheds synthetic hair all over the place.
Scott’s Fun Rating: One star. Our dogs shed enough. No need to add a hairy owl to the mix.
- Scientific Explorer Sci-Fi Slime: A package of goo that may “cause eye, skin, and respiratory irritation.”
Scott’s Fun Rating: Three stars, simply based on the package warning: “This set contains chemicals that may be harmful if misused. Read contents on individual container carefully. Not to be used by children except under adult supervision.” Sounds like this slime could strip the hair off an owl.
- The Original Boomerang Interactive Stunt UFO: This toy carries the warning “Keep hands, hair and loose clothing away from the propeller,” which is good advice when encountering anything with a propeller.
Scott’s Fun Rating: Five stars. Boomerang? Stunts? UFO? Heck, yeah. Plus, it’s the original, not some shoddy imitation boomerang/UFO.
- Boom City Racers Starter Pack: Race cars powered by a rip cord. The package encourages children to “RIP, RACE, (and) EXPLODE!”
Scott’s Fun Rating: Four stars. It would get five if the explosions were real.
- My Sweet Love Lots to Love Baby Minis: Small dolls that present a choking hazard.
Scott’s Fun Rating: One star. No explosions, simulated or otherwise.
- Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber: Plastic saber that children can “SWING FOR BATTLE,” according to the package, which also cautions “do not swing, poke or jab at people …”
Scott’s Fun Rating: One star if you do not swing, poke or jab at people,” four stars if you do.
And that’s the list. Have a merry — and an emergency room-free — Christmas.
Scott Hollifield is editor of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
