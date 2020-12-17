Terror under the tree — 2020 edition

As a child of the ’70s who grew up gnawing on lead-painted building blocks, tossing metal-tipped lawn darts and participating in BB gun shootouts, I look forward each Christmas to the newest list of most-dangerous toys.

It allows me to look back nostalgically through rose-colored glasses (thankfully with both eyes after several near BB misses) and say: “Dangerous? They sure don’t make ’em like they used to.”

For 48 years, the advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) has released its “worst toy” list for the holiday season.

WATCH “has tackled the issue of dangerous toys in the hope of bringing about change and reducing injuries to children,” the group said in November news release. “Nonetheless, dangerous toys remain on store shelves, in catalogs and on e-tailers’ websites.”

This year, when we can be in a toy store beside a yahoo without a mask one day and be in a hospital bed with tubes in our noses the next, let’s see what deadly items are listed, along with my personal fun ratings. The ratings range from one star (“Why in the world would grandma buy that?”) to five stars (“WHAT? YES! YES! WHOOO!”)