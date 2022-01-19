DEAR HELOISE: Over the course of the past year, I was invited to no less than two housewarmings and three bridal showers. In each case, I didn’t go but sent the new homeowners and the future brides an electric tea kettle. It’s something most people don’t think about, but there are any number of times you need hot water (even if you are a coffee drinker). All they would have to do is turn on the electric kettle instead of getting out a pan, filling it with water and putting it on the stove. An electric kettle works faster, too. — LORRAINE W., CEDAR FALLS, IOWA