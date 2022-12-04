Take a walk in the woods to embellish your own wreath, Bethlehem gardener says

We did our annual trek to the mountains in search of our Christmas tree, and inflation has hit that area also. After paying a small fortune for the tree and garland, I opted for the least expensive wreath available.

I brought my simple, inexpensive-ish, wreath home and decided to add my own embellishments to it.

I have a slight advantage in owning a garden center, which gives me a wider selection of greenery to add to the wreath. Illicium Florida Sunshine adds a bright spot of yellow and the foliage smells like licorice. Leucothoe Rainbow, with its gracefully arching red stems has leaves, marbled with cream and pink. Red holly berries stand out against the dark evergreens. Osmanthus Goshiki has variegated and colorful holly-like foliage. Cryptomeria Yoshino has a unique needle and small cones at the tips of the branches. The spent flower clusters of Pieris add a delicate look to the wreath. Dried hydrangea blooms can be tucked in also.

You don’t need a garden center to find interesting things to add to your wreath. A walk in your neighborhood or woods will give you plenty of options.

Hollies are usually easy to find, and magnolia leaves are readily available. Pinecones, moss and lichen can transform a wreath. Perhaps add a bird’s nest that was brought down by a storm.

A small sandwich bag to plant some pansies in and tucked behind the wreath will create a fresh look. Acorns and seed pods will give it a very natural look. Let your imagination run wild.

Save a little money this year and get a simple wreath. Grab some pruners and get some exercise as you forage for a unique way to make a wreath your own.