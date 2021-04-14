Take a look at Hickory High School's homecoming court
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The day I was invited to the Newton movie set of “The Mutt” was also the day filmmakers were working with actor Erik Estrada.
- Updated
A crash on Interstate 40 Thursday afternoon closed the westbound lanes in Hickory.
- Updated
The Checkers restaurant in Hickory was badly damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.
- Updated
In 1990, Debbie Indicott visited a red and white Coca-Cola themed diner in Las Vegas. Her home in Lenoir was the same red and white colors. A …
Watch Now: Sheriff discusses 350 pounds of marijuana confiscated; 4 charged in Alexander County shooting
- Updated
Deputies investigating an Alexander County shooting turned up 350 pounds of marijuana this week.
- Updated
A fire on 38th Avenue NE in Hickory damaged a garage and a home Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is in stable condition after she was shot Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Hickory police.
Demolition of the former Hickory Food Factory Craft Diner building on U.S. 321 started on Monday.
- Updated
Behind the wide garage doors of downtown Newton’s former fire station, rows of towering silver brewing vats fill nearly half of the expansive space.
- Updated
The singer posted a video on her verified Instagram account she said was shot last year for the "Just a Touch of Rose" project.