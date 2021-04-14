 Skip to main content
Take a look at Hickory High School's homecoming court
Hickory High's senior-only homecoming court, from left, Celine Nguyen, Ellie Rumbaugh, Delaney Deffke, Finley Lefevers, Barrett Geyer, Ann Carson Joyner, Aaliyah Freeman and Maryn Larsen. Not pictured are Emma Neal, Chloe James, Jaiden Sipe and Kiara Lord.

 Photo courtesy of Beverly Snowden

Hickory High will hold homecoming court activities Thursday afternoon.

The seniors-only court will be recognized between the JV girls' soccer game that starts at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity girls' soccer game that will follow the festivities at approximately 6 p.m.

