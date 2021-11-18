Sweet Potato
“Sweet Potato” Female 8 wks old GSP / Border Collie Mix House & Crate Training in progress and will need... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A three-vehicle crash followed by a motorcyclist sliding his bike into the back of a truck temporarily closed down Interstate 40 between the L…
- Updated
The Hickory Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car outside MDI on Alex Lee Boulevard last Friday.
- Updated
When Tangela Parker was captured and charged with shooting and killing co-worker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs in Hickory, the arrest in Phoe…
Charlotte man charged with larceny in Hickory; his car caught fire on I-40 Friday afternoon which led to wreck, traffic jam
A 23-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with felony larceny. He also is linked to a car fire and wrecks on Interstate 40 that eventually …
Rows of antiquated medicine, toys and home goods line the shelves of glass display cabinets at Rexall Drugs in the town of Catawba.
- Updated
A Claremont man charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol in federal court on Tuesday,…
- Updated
A Newton man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Nov. 12
- Updated
Open Door Baptist Church’s storage unit was vandalized this week.
- Updated
A section of Second Avenue NE in Hickory will close for five days while a roundabout is completed.