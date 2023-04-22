Tags
An episode of “Bar Rescue” featuring a Hickory pub will air on April 23, according to a Paramount Network representative.
Nearly two years after a fire left the building vacant, the owners of the Checkers in Hickory are preparing to reopen the fast-food restaurant.
Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom died Monday, according to WACB 860AM.
Hickory’s first permanent food truck park is set to open today.
The Hickory City Council is set to vote on the annexation of a property that could eventually house a 141-unit apartment complex near Catawba …
