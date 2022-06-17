Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is proposing a big teacher pay raise in her run for governor. Abrams says Gov. Brian Kemp’s much-touted $5,000 across-the-board increase is not enough to recruit and retain teachers. Abrams said Sunday she wants to boost average teacher pay over four years to $75,000, and average starting pay to $50,000. Abrams says the plan would cost more than $400 million a year. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's campaign says Abrams is proposing a ruinous amount of new spending. But Abrams says Georgia can expand Medicaid health insurance and boost teacher pay without raising taxes, using growth in state tax collections.