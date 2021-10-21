Student receives incentive funding

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Landon T. Childres recently became the latest recipient of CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts (WDA) student incentive funding.
The award will cover spring 2022 semester tuition, fees and instructional materials as Childres continues his Electrical Engineering Technology studies at CVCC.
Childres was nominated for the award by CVCC Vice President for Teaching and Learning Brice Melton.
“Landon Childres exemplifies all the qualities we seek to develop here at Catawba Valley Community College,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special advisor and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “He is professionally motivated, he is respectful, and he demonstrates grace under pressure. This scholarship came as quite a surprise to Landon, but for those of us who were involved in the incentive funding nomination and approval process, Landon was ‘hands down’ a deserving recipient. We are confident that Landon will take this award and build upon it to develop a successful career that will benefit himself, his family and the greater Catawba Valley community.”
Those attending the ceremony to recognize Childres included School of WDA Dean Gary Muller, Department Head of Engineering Jim Thomas, electrical instructor Ramie Robinson and Penley.
“I really enjoyed observing Landon’s reaction ‘real time’ when we informed him of this award,” Muller said. “As dean of the School of Workforce Development and the Arts, one of the most fulfilling aspects of my job is to recognize students for a job well done and to do the most we possibly can to assist students on their path toward achieving their academic goals. Landon Childres is a fine example of how student motivation and quality program offerings can translate into both personal and institutional excellence.”
For more information regarding this initiative and the CVCC School of Workforce Development and the Arts and its programs, contact Muller at gmuller@cvcc.edu or Penley at jpenley@cvcc.edu.