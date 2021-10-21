Student receives incentive funding

“Landon Childres exemplifies all the qualities we seek to develop here at Catawba Valley Community College,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC School of WDA special advisor and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “He is professionally motivated, he is respectful, and he demonstrates grace under pressure. This scholarship came as quite a surprise to Landon, but for those of us who were involved in the incentive funding nomination and approval process, Landon was ‘hands down’ a deserving recipient. We are confident that Landon will take this award and build upon it to develop a successful career that will benefit himself, his family and the greater Catawba Valley community.”