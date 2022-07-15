STRAWBERRY

Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Maiden pastor was charged with assault on a female after his arrest Monday morning at his home, police say.
Investigators expect to be at the scene on Curley's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran into Wednesday morning.
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investigators closer to answers in his death.
Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck in Hickory on Sunday afternoon.
A sixth suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn.
Due to several factors, Hickory Motor Speedway management has made the decision to cancel tonight's races.
A former Catawba county employee was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme with a local …
A murder suspect wanted in Warner Robins, Georgia, was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Hickory on Tuesday.
The youngest person to have her pilot license training funded through the U.S. Air Force is a cadet in the Hickory Composite Squadron of the C…
Letters to the editor are the opinion of the author. This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.