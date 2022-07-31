Stealing, eating watermelons was a farm life tradition in the 1960s

Watermelons played a big part in summers in many farming communities in earlier decades. Most farm families found a place to plant at least a few “hills” of watermelon seeds. Others chose to have huge fields of watermelons to peddle from the back of a truck or to sell at the gherkin and watermelon rind pickle factory in Statesville. Watermelons were enjoyed by young and old alike, especially at summer Sunday afternoon family gatherings and while working in sweltering summer fields in the hot sun.

Before a watermelon could be picked for eating, one had to know how to pick the ripe watermelons. This skill was taught from generation to generation. The first test of ripeness was to look at the underside of the melon touching the ground. The skin on the underside had to be a buttery yellow color. The second test was to thump the watermelon while holding your ear close to listen for a hollow ring. A ripe melon would also be heavy for its size. The curly cue growth near the stem also should be dry.

Lacking space in early refrigerators, watermelons for Sunday gatherings were either placed in a deep spot in the creek or in the spring tail. The absolute best watermelons were saved for these gatherings. A special table was set up. Watermelons were cut with a large butcher knife lengthwise into iced-cold wedges. As the melons were being cut, attendees would comment on the size of the Congo melons, the length of the Charleston greys, or the anticipated sweetness of the icebox melons.

Several salt shakers were placed along the table. Young boys were allowed to remove their shirts to avoid the watermelon stains. The men would pull out their pocketknives to slice and dice their wedges of melons. Spontaneous seed spitting contests would be undertaken as a row of young boys would sit on the back porch steps or benches. In those days, little was known about the health benefits of the lycopene antioxidants contained in the juicy red flesh.

Each summer, some local melon farmers would take several truckloads of melons to Hickory. One farmer’s product was known for the quality and sweetness of his watermelons and cantaloupes. On one occasion, he had to come to a screeching halt on the narrow steel bridge that separated Bethlehem and Hickory because of oncoming traffic. His load of melons shifted. This resulted in several melons flying off the truck. Some burst on the bridge and two wound up flying through the bridge structure and falling into Lake Hickory without bursting. Two men fishing under the bridge in a boat yelled out their thanks to the farmer for providing refreshments for their fishing trip.

Stealing watermelons was almost a rite of passage for many boys entering their early teen years. It was said that watermelons tasted better when taken right from the field and eaten on the spot. The preferred method of eating a stolen watermelon was to crack it open, eat the heart and throw the rest, including the rind, at fellow teenagers (From what I have heard!).

Local preachers found great sermon fodder by discouraging breaking the stealing commandment. Little did the chastising preacher know that the cold, sweet melon he praised at the church dinner had been filched by one of his congregants.

Many stories were told in later life by men about their escapades in pilfering watermelons from area farms. These stories were often stated in heroic and larger-than-life terms. The stories frequently involved the use of a shotgun by the melon farmer.

Some humorous stories have been told about farmers and their attempts to stop the thievery. One such story related how a farmer noticed watermelons disappearing each night.

He found the place that the thieves were crossing his fence and put up a large sign that said one of these watermelons has been injected with poison. When the boys saw the sign, they decided to outfox the farmer. They put up a sign right next to the other sign that said, “Now there are two.”

Another method supposedly used by farmers was to inject Croton oil, a cleansing laxative, into the stem of selected vines. Other methods included hooking an electric fence charger to the fences surrounding the melon patch, firing a shotgun loaded with rock salt, or releasing dogs to chase away the watermelon thieves.

In 1975, the Chambers Brothers immortalized the practice in their hit song “Stealing Watermelons.”

This hot, dry summer is a great time to enjoy the tasty refreshment of a fresh-cut watermelon at a family gathering. You have a great variety of shapes, sizes, and colors to choose for your gathering.

I don’t encourage the act of stealing melons. It might be best to just go to the local store and pay $5 for your melon and listen to the Chambers Brothers as you enjoy the fruit of the vine!