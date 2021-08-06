State Highway Patrol names lieutenant colonel

RALEIGH — The State Highway Patrol announced the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel effective Aug. 9. Lt. Col. Conley will be assuming this role soon to be vacated by Lt. Col. Donna Carter who has announced her retirement effective Sept. 1.

“Lt. Col. Carter has proven herself to be an accomplished leader in our great organization, amongst those accomplishments is that of being the first woman to achieve the rank of lieutenant colonel. While her valued contributions will be missed, we are excited to welcome Lt. Col. Conley into this new role,” said Col. Freddy Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Lt. Col. Conley brings a wealth of organizational knowledge, coupled with the hands-on field experience needed to positively impact our agency and state.”

Conley is a native of Rutherford County and began his career as a member of the 95th Basic Patrol School. In March 1996, he began serving the citizens of North Carolina assigned as a trooper to Burke County. He has served in supervisory positions across the state to include Roanoke Rapids, Hickory, Newton, and in Raleigh both at Troop C Headquarters and Field Operations. Conley is a graduate of Winston-Salem State University from where he holds a bachelor’s degree in political science. He is a graduate of the 54th Session of the Administrative Officer Management Program (AOMP), and the FBI National Academy class 278.