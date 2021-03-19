State Highway Patrol announces nonprofit foundation

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has announced the nonprofit North Carolina State Highway Patrol Foundation.
The foundation was founded by Melissa Sutherland, board chairwoman, and is comprised of local business leaders, community members, legal and financial professionals whose primary mission is to support the organization’s needs in the areas of training, equipment and other tools which would strengthen its mission. The foundation will provide immediate financial assistance to members and their families who are either critically injured or die while in the performance of their duties.
"Our resolve to carry out our honorable mission is unwavering and will remain steadfast as we address the needs of our members and their families," said Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr. "The bravery, courage and tireless work displayed by both past and present members, truly merits the cause behind this great foundation."
Visit www.ncshpfoundation.org to learn more about the foundation’s mission, the board of directors, donating options and upcoming events.