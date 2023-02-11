Tags
Human remains were found in a vehicle pulled from the waters of Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford on Wednesday. The vehicle is linked to a 2008 …
The Coach’s Neighborhood Grill in Hickory has closed after nearly four years in business.
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Hickory will close its doors in the next few weeks, the company confirmed in a statement on Thursday.
Property owners across Catawba County will soon find out the updated value placed on their home, land or business.
Hickory’s city manager said he will advise the city council to change the tax rate in light of a substantial increase in many property values.
