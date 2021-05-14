Spring FarmFest includes artisan market, music, food

NEWTON — Live music and the release of a limited-edition craft beer are among the highlights of Spring FarmFest & Artisan Fair at Catawba Farms. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. today at 1670 Southwest Blvd., Newton.

Works of more than 45 artisans will be for sale throughout the historic farm property. A new limited edition craft brew — Jacob's Fork Pincher — will make its debut. Food, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. The band Euphoria is scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Visitors are encouraged to bring the family and leashed pets, move about on the property and visit with the farm’s growing collection of animals. Sponsored by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines, Spring FarmFest is free to attend. No outside food or beverages are permitted. For more information, visit www.catawbafarms.com.