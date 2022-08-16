Zilisch, Crews split Late Model playoff races at HMS

The inaugural NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model playoffs began this past Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. In the end, a pair of teenagers emerged victorious during the Late Model division’s twin 40-lap features as part of the S&S Roofing Night at the Races presented by Concentrix.

The opening race of the night saw the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models take the track, with Charlie Watson setting the fast time in qualifying and starting from the pole position. Meanwhile, Connor Zilisch started to Watson’s outside with Annabeth Barnes-Crum and Brent Crews making up row two. Following a caution on Lap 10, Zilisch passed Watson shortly thereafter and held on for the victory, with Watson settling for second, Landon Huffman taking third, Barnes-Crum grabbing fourth and Crews finishing fifth.

The Heritage Finance Street Stocks rolled off next for a 30-lap feature. Jesse Clark topped time trials and started from the top spot, while Cody DeMarmels began the race to his outside with Kevin Eby and DJ Little filling row two. A caution flag flew on Lap 19, but Clark and DeMarmels continued to lead the field throughout as Clark took the checkered flag ahead of DeMarmels in the runner-up spot, Eby in third, Little in fourth and Jeff Byers in fifth.

Next up was 35 laps of racing action in the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model division. After qualifying, Michael Bumgarner started from the front with William Aldred to his outside and the twosome of Reilly Doyle and Zack Wells making up the second row. Ultimately, Bumgarner turned in a dominant performance as he finished first ahead of Aldred in second, Wells in third, Doyle in fourth and Billy Smith in fifth.

Another 35-lap race followed as the Super Trucks joined the fun. Ricky Dennie led the field in qualifying and started in the front row along with Joey Shuryan, while Josh Goble and Duane Cook filled the second row. After a caution flag flew on the first lap, Dennie eventually drove on to the win, with Goble coming in second, Cook taking third, Shuryan finishing fourth and Jay Norville rounding out the top five.

A 20-lap race in the Renegade division was next, with Charlie Neill setting the fast time in qualifying to earn the pole position. As for Danny Crump Jr., he started the race next to Neill with Brandon Hasson and John Reynolds making up row two. Neill also finished first in the race itself, while Hasson came in second, Zach Mullins nabbed a third-place finish, John Reynolds took fourth and Kyle DiVanna came in fifth.

The final race of the night saw the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Models return to the track. After an eight-car invert from the finishing order of the opening race, Regina Sirvent and Skyler Chaney made up row one at the start with Isabella Robusto and Crews filling the second row. Despite facing pressure down the stretch, Crews ultimately collected his first Hickory Motor Speedway win, while Huffman took second, Robusto came in third, Zilisch took fourth and Barnes-Crum finished fifth.

Following the annual Sundown Audio Show at Hickory Motor Speedway this Saturday, the second round of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model playoffs highlights another full slate of racing action at “America’s Most Famous Short Track” on Aug. 27. For more information about upcoming events at HMS, visit www.hickorymotorspeedway.com, check out the track on Facebook or Twitter, or call 828-464-3655.