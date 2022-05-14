Zavala homers twice as Crawdads top Greensboro

Aaron Zavala homered twice, and the Hickory Crawdads bullpen had to hold off several late charges for a 7-5 home win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers Saturday night in front of 2,011 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads (17-14) took their second straight contest to move ahead 3-2 in the six-game series in the South Atlantic League. They will go for their third straight series win in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

After putting up a .177/.378/.274 slash line in April, Zavala continued a hot May with his homers on Saturday. The Texas Rangers' second-round pick last summer out of Oregon is at .400/.605/.400 for the month. A patient hitter at the plate, he leads the SAL with 30 walks and has an on-base percentage of .448, which is third in the league.

It was Zavala’s power that got the crowd to its feet, as he ambushed the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the fence in right to put Hickory ahead 1-0. The Crawdads put four of the first five hitters on in the first with Trevor Hauver blooping a single to right to score Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna.

Facing Owen White, the Grasshoppers (13-18) crept closer with single runs in the second and third innings. Back-to-back doubles from Daniel Lopez and Eli Wilson scored the run in the second. One inning later, Endy Rodriguez doubled and scored on Jacob Gonzalez’s triple. However, on the play, White saved himself a run and the lead. Backing up the play at third on the triple, the throw to Keyber Rodriguez trickled away towards the dugout. White hustled over and dove in front of the dugout opening to keep the ball from rolling in the dugout, which would have scored the run.

White (2-2) completed five innings in his start, giving up the two runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Zavala gave the Crawdads room to work with in the fifth, when he sent a first-pitch changeup from starter Adrian Florencio (1-4) towering over the billboards in right field.

A three-run sixth by Hickory appeared to put the game away. Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez doubled to start the inning and then Angel Aponte’s single to left scored Saggese. With two outs, Carter steered a double into the right-field corner, which scored both runners to make it 7-2.

However, the Grasshoppers got the three runs back in the seventh. With one out, Endy Rodriguez doubled before Gonzalez singled and Eudrys Manon walked Hudson Head and Jack Herman to force in a run. But the Crawdads caught a break, as a deep fly ball hit by Lopez smashed off the wall near center field. With the runners having to hold in the case of a catch, the play turned into a long single that scored just one run, but with the bases remaining loaded. Spencer Mraz entered to pitch for Hickory and got Wilson to bounce to third, which scored a run. Then Mraz struck out Jackson Glenn to hold the lead at 7-5.

Hickory missed chances to increase the lead in its final two at-bats, leaving the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth.

Abrahan Gutierrez doubled and got to third on a wild pitch, but Mraz struck out Gonzalez looking to end the threat. Herman singled with one out in the ninth, but Destin Dotson struck out the final two batters and earned his first save since getting called up to Hickory this week.

Each team finished with 12 hits in the game, with five different players getting two hits each for Hickory, including Zavala, Carter and Acuna at the top of the order. Endy Rodriguez had three hits before the Pirates' No. 7 prospect left with an injury in the seventh. Gonzalez and Lopez each had two apiece.

Crawdads pitching combined to strike out 15 in the game. Along with White’s seven, Manon had two, and Mraz and Dotson three each.