Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's youth football program. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Participants will pay for their team jersey and football pants at the time of registration.

This program is offered to youth ages 7-12, with different divisions by age group: Pee Wee for ages 7-8, Junior Varsity for ages 9-10 and Varsity for ages 11-12. The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31. Players must be 7 by Aug. 31, and players who will turn 13 before Aug. 31 are no longer eligible to participate.

Registration is available online at https://hickory.activityreg.com. The program will begin with conditioning practices in early August.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of their birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation. A current physical is required for all football participants prior to participating.

For more information about the youth football program or for assistance with registration, contact Sports Coordinator Sherry Morgan at 828-261-2255 or smorgan@hickorync.gov.