YMCA offering youth basketball this winter

The YMCA of Catawba Valley is offering youth basketball this winter, according to a press release sent out by Hickory Foundation YMCA Sports and Camp Director Jay Johnson on Thursday morning.

Registration is open online and in person at both the Hickory Foundation and Adrian L. Shuford Jr. (Conover) branches, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Practices will begin the week of Dec. 7, following a skills assessment day for appropriate age groups on Dec. 5. Games start on Jan. 9 and the postseason tournament will wrap up on Feb. 20.

Basketball will be the only youth sport offered by the YMCA of Catawba Valley this season, due to the limited space and occupancy concerns. The YMCA will be taking measures in accordance with the local health department to ensure a safe and fun program for everyone involved.

Spectators will be limited, with indoor gathering capacities in mind. Temperature checks will be administered to anyone entering the gymnasiums, face coverings will be required for anyone not actively participating in sporting activity, and practices and games will be scheduled to allow for appropriate cleaning and minimal contact between groups.

For more information regarding youth sports at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, contact Jay Johnson at jayj@ymcacv.org. For questions regarding youth sports at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA, contact Hunter Townsend at huntert@ymcacv.org.