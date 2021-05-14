Winston-Salem wins pitchers' duel against Crawdads

Luis Curbelo cracked a home run in the sixth inning and Winston-Salem pitching dominated the Hickory Crawdads' lineup for a 2-1 win Thursday night in front of 1,148 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The win puts the Dash up 2-1 in the six-game series and leaves both teams at 4-5 in the second full week of High-A East League play. The teams return to Hickory for Game 4 of the series tonight at 7 p.m.

The story of the night was a pitchers’ duel, as each side put a starter and three relievers on the mound. The Dash allowed just one run and a walk on four hits and struck out 14 for the game, facing just three hitters over the minimum.

Coastal Carolina product Jason Bilous fanned seven during his first time through the Crawdads' order and struck out 10 during his five innings. Luke Shilling gave up a single to Jonathan Ornelas in the sixth, but with Blaine Crim, the Crawdads' hottest hitter, at the plate, catcher Evan Skoug picked off Ornelas to end the inning. From there, Vicenzo Aiello retired all six he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. Chris Seise singled against Caleb Freeman with two outs in the ninth to break a string of nine in a row set down by the Dash. However, Freeman got Crim to ground out to short to end the game and record his first save of the year.