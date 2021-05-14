Winston-Salem wins pitchers' duel against Crawdads

Luis Curbelo cracked a home run in the sixth inning and Winston-Salem pitching dominated the Hickory Crawdads' lineup for a 2-1 win Thursday night in front of 1,148 fans at L.P. Frans Stadium.
The win puts the Dash up 2-1 in the six-game series and leaves both teams at 4-5 in the second full week of High-A East League play. The teams return to Hickory for Game 4 of the series tonight at 7 p.m.
The story of the night was a pitchers’ duel, as each side put a starter and three relievers on the mound. The Dash allowed just one run and a walk on four hits and struck out 14 for the game, facing just three hitters over the minimum.
Coastal Carolina product Jason Bilous fanned seven during his first time through the Crawdads' order and struck out 10 during his five innings. Luke Shilling gave up a single to Jonathan Ornelas in the sixth, but with Blaine Crim, the Crawdads' hottest hitter, at the plate, catcher Evan Skoug picked off Ornelas to end the inning. From there, Vicenzo Aiello retired all six he faced in the seventh and eighth innings. Chris Seise singled against Caleb Freeman with two outs in the ninth to break a string of nine in a row set down by the Dash. However, Freeman got Crim to ground out to short to end the game and record his first save of the year.
The Crawdads allowed just five hits with two walks and a hit batter on the night while striking out 12. Cody Bradford bounced back from a tough outing to throw four solid innings as a starter. The Rangers' sixth-round pick in 2019 out of Baylor made just his second start as a pro after returning from shoulder surgery in 2019 and the lost season due to the COVID shutdown. The right-hander gave up just one run on three hits and struck out four.
Winston-Salem broke through against Bradford in the fourth. With one out, Lenyn Sosa slammed a double to the wall in left-center, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Alex Destino’s single to left.
Hickory got even in the fourth against Bilous (1-0). With one out, Chris Seise reached on an infield hit and moved to second on a walk issued to Crim. One out later, David Garcia slapped a single to left to score Seise. The throw home from left skipped away from the catcher Skoug, which allowed Crim to move to third. In the attempt to catch Crim, the throw from Skoug went into left. However, Luis Mieses backed up the play and was able to throw out Crim at the plate. From there, Hickory put just two more runners aboard.
After Joe Kuzia worked around a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, Grant Anderson (0-1) started the sixth and pitched well overall for the Crawdads over a three-inning stint. However, Curbelo ambushed a 1-0 fastball and golfed it out to left for what turned into the decisive run. Anderson allowed just one other hit over the remainder of his tenure.
Jesus Linarez pitched a perfect ninth for the Crawdads on just eight pitches.