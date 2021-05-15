Winston-Salem tops Crawdads for 3rd straight night

The first visit to L.P. Frans Stadium continues to be a successful one for the Winston-Salem Dash. They scored three runs early and continued to dazzle the Crawdads' hitters Saturday for a 5-2 win in front of 1,836 fans.
The victory is the third straight for the Dash in the new High-A East League, which brought the team to Hickory for the first time since the Crawdads began in 1993. Winston-Salem improved to 6-5 on the season and dropped the Crawdads to 4-7.
Although the Crawdads matched a season high with eight hits, the team continues to struggle in creating offense. Hickory has scored three or fewer runs in four of the last six games, which contributed to a 1-6 stretch. The Crawdads tried to rebound on Sunday with a 3 p.m. game to close out the series.
Hickory scored first on Saturday when they put three of the first four aboard. Chris Seise (2-for-4) singled and was replaced on the bases by Jonathan Ornelas with a fielder’s choice. Justin Foscue reached on an infield hit with Ornelas going to third on a throwing error by third baseman Johan Cruz. Blaine Crim walked to load the bases with one out, but Hickory managed just one run when David Garcia’s sacrifice fly brought in Ornelas.
From there, Dash starter Davis Martin faced the minimum over his final four innings, allowing a single to Kole Enright (2-for-4) in the second before picking him off. Martin (1-1) allowed just the lone run on a walk and three hits with seven strikeouts through five innings.
Winston-Salem got the runs it needed in the third against starter Avery Weems (0-1). Lenyn Sosa singled and scored one out later on Alex Destino’s triple into the right-field corner. Seth Nordlin replaced Weems and was greeted with a lined double off the wall by Luis Curbelo. One out later, Yolbert Sanchez singled in Curbelo.
Curbelo added insurance in the seventh with a two-run blast to left, his fifth of the season, which ties him for the league lead.
Hickory put together a rally in the seventh. David Garcia singled and moved to third on Pedro Gonzalez’s single. However, Gonzalez’s aggressiveness on the bases cost Hickory a precious out, as he was cut down trying to stretch the hit into a double. Enright’s second hit brought in Garcia, but Declan Cronin struck out Ryan Anderson and got Scott Kapers to bounce to third to snuff out the offense.
The Crawdads put two aboard in the eighth, but were unable to extend the inning.
Caleb Freeman struck out the side in the ninth for his second save of the series and the season.
Hickory pitching combined for 15 strikeouts on the night with Weems, Seth Nordlin and Jesus Linarez each collecting five. Linarez was especially effective, allowing just two base runners over 3 1/3 innings, one on a dropped fly in left that preceded Curbelo’s blast in the seventh.