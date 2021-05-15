Winston-Salem tops Crawdads for 3rd straight night

The first visit to L.P. Frans Stadium continues to be a successful one for the Winston-Salem Dash. They scored three runs early and continued to dazzle the Crawdads' hitters Saturday for a 5-2 win in front of 1,836 fans.

The victory is the third straight for the Dash in the new High-A East League, which brought the team to Hickory for the first time since the Crawdads began in 1993. Winston-Salem improved to 6-5 on the season and dropped the Crawdads to 4-7.

Although the Crawdads matched a season high with eight hits, the team continues to struggle in creating offense. Hickory has scored three or fewer runs in four of the last six games, which contributed to a 1-6 stretch. The Crawdads tried to rebound on Sunday with a 3 p.m. game to close out the series.

Hickory scored first on Saturday when they put three of the first four aboard. Chris Seise (2-for-4) singled and was replaced on the bases by Jonathan Ornelas with a fielder’s choice. Justin Foscue reached on an infield hit with Ornelas going to third on a throwing error by third baseman Johan Cruz. Blaine Crim walked to load the bases with one out, but Hickory managed just one run when David Garcia’s sacrifice fly brought in Ornelas.